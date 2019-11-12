Partypoker is running its first ever promotion for its “Spins” lottery-style sit and go games, where over the month of November the operator will be giving away $500,000 in Spins tickets to players across various different routes.

Called the $500K Spins Storm, the promotion features three leaderboard races covering low, medium and high stakes. Top finishers will receive Spins tickets that can be used to enter back into Spins games.

Weekly freerolls and “Click” cards also form part of the promotion.