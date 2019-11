Partypoker has announced a new signing to their Team Online stable with the appointment of Spaniard and ex-888poker sponsored pro Martí Roca de Torres.

Roca de Torres is a former economics professor and WSOPE bracelet winner who has been participating in local live tournaments since 2013. He has accumulated over $1.3 million live earnings.

Roca de Torres will stream on Twitch as he plays on the ring-fenced dot-EU tables.