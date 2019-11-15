PokerStars Ambassadors Liv Boeree and Igor Kurganov have announced on social media that they are parting ways with PokerStars and stepping down as sponsored pros after a combined twelve years with the company.

Boeree has been a sponsored pro at PokerStars for the best part of a decade whereas her partner and former PokerStars critic Kurganov has been with the company for just under three.

“Pokerwise, you may have noticed I haven’t played much the past year, I’ve shifted to giving talks & creating science, rationality & effective altruism content… but I still plan to jump in the odd tourney here and there,” Boeree told her Twitter followers as to why she is leaving the company. Kurganov remained coy as to his reasons.

However, this announcement will not come as a surprise to those keeping a close eye on Boeree’s and Kurganov’s movements. They have been a rare sight at PokerStars events this past year.