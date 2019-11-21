Winamax has revealed its 2020 live schedule, announcing stops in Spain, France and Ireland.

Spread over the course of next year, the French online poker giant is heading to Madrid in March to complete its Winamax Poker Tour before partnering with the WSOPC Paris in late May, returning to Spain in September and then finishing with a stop in Ireland in November.

“Even though our last festival seems like it was a long time ago (Philippe Guillou lifted the WPO trophy six weeks ago!), we’re not even letting 2019 say goodbye before giving you our full 2020 live schedule,” Winamax said during the announcement post.