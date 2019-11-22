New York Times best-seller Maria Konnikova announced on Twitter that, after her short tenure as a PokerStars Ambassador, she and the online poker operator are parting company.

Konnikova went from novice to poker professional in just fourteen months. She was signed by PokerStars in June 2018, making the public relationship between the two less than 18 months long.

Her highly anticipated book, The Biggest Bluff, that chronicles her “year-in-the-life” poker experience, is expected to hit bookshops next year.