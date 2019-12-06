It is that time of year when online poker operators are shoring up their promotions to offer the best incentives to attract players to their sites over the holiday period.

With a variety of promotions running, from the advent calendar style to in-client mini games, daily missions and more. Here is a summary of all the major promotions across the online poker industry.

PokerStars Christmas Calendar

The Christmas Calendar promotion from PokerStars is back, running each day of the month until Christmas Day. The operator says $1.5 million will be given out to players, with prizes up to $1000 in cash behind each advent calendar door.

Like last year, this promotion is open to certain players only; those invited to participate will have been informed via email or through the client.

The system piggybacks on the existing rewards program: Players fill up a progress bar through play at the tables to unlock a chest with a random reward. In addition to their usual Stars Rewards chest, once daily the player will also a receive a special Calendar Chest.