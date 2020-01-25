PokerStars’ launch in New Jersey in 2016 marked the operator’s first entry in the United States since the infamous Black Friday.

Boasting a population of close to 9 million, New Jersey is one of the few states in the United States to have legalized online poker. In this article, we provide answers to questions that you might have about PokerStars NJ.

Where Can I Download The PokerStars NJ Software?

Players will be able to register and download the PokerStars NJ software including the mobile apps (both Android and iOS) from the PokerStars NJ website.

What Signup Bonuses and Promotions Are Available at PokerStars NJ?

PokerStars New Jersey offers players two different first deposit bonuses.

Get $30 in free play by using the bonus code “FREE30” when you make your first deposit of at least $20. The $30 in free play comes in the form of a $20 cash bonus and $10 in Spin & Go tickets .

A 100% first deposit bonus matching up to $600 using the bonus code "STARS600"

In addition to the bonuses above, your first deposit will also get you a ticket to the Depositor Freeroll, played on the last Sunday of every month, and 1 million Play Money chips.

In addition to these welcome bonuses, PokerStars NJ also regularly offers in-game promotions such as its Half Price Sunday promotion, monthly MTT leaderboard promotion, Stars Rewards freerolls, and various types of cash game promotions and online tournament festivals throughout the year.

The site also offers reload bonuses from time to time.

Who is Eligible to Play at PokerStars NJ?

The following criteria are required to be able to play at PokerStars New Jersey:

Anyone who is at least 21 years of age or older

Physically located within the borders of New Jersey state

Must have a Social Security Number ( SSN ) and US postal address

Do I Have To Be A New Jersey Resident To Play On PokerStars NJ?

No, players do not have to be a resident of New Jersey to be able to play on PokerStars NJ, but they must be physically located within the borders of the state to be able to play for real money. In addition, those players must have a US address and Social Security Number (SSN).

Do I Have To Verify My PokerStars Account Before I Can Start Playing Real Money Games?

Yes, New Jersey players must verify their account before they can start playing real money games. Account verification can be done in two ways: Electronically or Manually.

To verify your account electronically, you must submit the Player Registration Form that requires you to provide personal details such as name, address and zip code as well as the last four digits of your Social Security Number (SSN).

The account can also be verified manually, but players must attempt electronic verification at least once before opting for the manual option. Manual verification can be done by submitting a copy of a government-issued photo ID and a copy of your Social Security card or a signed W9 form (which is “available from the IRS here”: https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/fw9.pdf).

Does New Jersey Allow Shared Liquidity With Other Regulated US States?

Yes, New Jersey does allow shared liquidity with other regulated US States, as the state has joined the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement (MSIGA) allowing cross-border liquidity between the states that have joined the agreement.

However, as of now, only three states—Delaware, Nevada and New Jersey—have entered the agreement. PokerStars does not operate in Delaware or Nevada, so for now, players on PokerStars NJ can only compete against other players within the state.

Does PokerStars NJ Share Its Player Pool With PokerStars PA?

No, well at least not yet. PokerStars recently launched in Pennsylvania, but the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has yet to join the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement (MSIGA).

Eventually, Pennsylvania is expected to join MSIGA, and once that happens, PokerStars NJ will be able to share its player pool with PokerStars PA.

Does PokerStars NJ Share Its Player Pool With Rest of the World?

No, currently all online poker networks available in New Jersey are confined to the jurisdictions that have joined the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement (MSIGA). The other states that are a part of MSIGA are Nevada and Delaware.

Gaming regulators in the state of New Jersey have entertained the idea of partnering with other jurisdictions around the world that have similar regulations, but so far shared liquidity outside of the US has not materialized in New Jersey.

What Online Poker Tournament Series Does PokerStars NJ Offer?

PokerStars NJ schedules about half a dozen online tournament series a year in the New Jersey market. The following is a list of some of the online tournament series offered by PokerStars in New Jersey and the approximate timeframe that we expect them to run:

Winter Series (January)

Turbo Series (February)

NJSCOOP (May)

(May) Summer Series (July/August)

NJCOOP (October)

What Cash Games Are Offered at PokerStars NJ?

Besides the popular No Limit Hold’em variant, PokerStars NJ also offers other poker games such as Pot Limit Omaha (PLO), Omaha Hi/Lo (O8) in both Pot Limit and Limit formats, Pot Limit 5 Card Omaha, Stud, Razz, Stud Hi/Lo, No Limit and Limit 5-Card Draw, No Limit 2-7 Single Draw, Limit 2-7 Triple Draw, 8-Game, and Limit Badugi.

Many of these games are available in a variety of formats including 6-max, 9-max (full ring), and heads-up.

What Stakes Are Offered at PokerStars NJ?

Cash game stakes at PokerStars New Jersey start as low as $0.01/0.02 and go as high as $100/200.

Tournaments have buy-ins ranging from as low as $0.10 to $500. Guarantees for these tournaments range from $50 to $25,000.

Are Sit N’ Gos (SNGs) Available on PokerStars NJ?

Yes, PokerStars New Jersey does spread Sit & Go games. However, they are only available in heads-up format with buy-ins ranging from $1 to $500.

Both NLHE and PLO variants are available as SNGs.

Are Spin & Gos be Available on PokerStars NJ?

Yes, PokerStars does offer the three-handed lottery-style SNGs. Spin & Go on PokerStars New Jersey are available in NLHE format in five different buy-ins: $1, $2, $5, $10, and $25. Prize pool ranges from $1000 to $25,000.

What Type of Multi-Table Tournaments (MTTs) Does PokerStars NJ Offer?

PokerStars New Jersey offers a wide variety of multi-table tournaments spread in various types of formats and buy-ins.

Buy-ins range from as low as $0.10 to $500. Guarantees for these tournaments range from $50 to $25,000.

A wide variety of tournament formats are spread including the very popular Progressive Knockout (PKO), Time Bomb, rebuys, turbos and hyper-turbos.

While the weekly tournament schedule is predominantly filled with No Limit Hold’em tournaments, the site also offers tournaments in Omaha, Stud, 8-Game and No Limit 2-7 Single Draw variants.

Some of the headlining events include the $200 Sunday Special boasting a $25,000 guarantee, the $100 buy-in Nightly Stars with guarantees from $5000 to $7000, the $250 Super Tuesday with a $10,000 guarantee, and $250 Thursday Thrill featuring Progressive Knockout format.

Does PokerStars NJ Offer Its Fast-fold Poker Variant Zoom?

No. Currently, PokerStars NJ does not offer a fast-fold Zoom poker variant. However, it did spread Zoom games in the past and the games could make a comeback in the future.

Does PokerStars NJ Offer Mobile Apps?

Yes, PokerStars NJ is available for both Android and Apple/iOS mobile devices. You can download the appropriate mobile app by visiting the “mobile downlaod page on PokerStasNJ website.”:/go/pokerstars-nj-mobile

Does PokerStars NJ Offer A Mac Client?

Yes, PokerStars NJ also offers a Mac client.

What Deposit Options Are Available At PokerStars NJ?

PokerStars offers plenty of options for New Jersey players to make a real money deposit including:

*Visa

Mastercard

Electronic checks

PayNearMe

Skrill

PokerStars Play+ Card

*PayPal

What Withdrawal Options Are Available At PokerStars NJ?

PokerStars New Jersey supports five different ways to withdraw.

They include:

Electronic checks

PayPal

Skrill

PokerStars Play+ Card

Players can also collect cash from PokerStars’ local casino partner—Resorts Casino in the Atlantic City.

Does PokerStars NJ Allow HUDs?

Yes, PokerStars NJ does allow the use of popular third-tracking party tools such as PokerTracker and Hold’em Manager. However, not all tracking tools are supported.

Does PokerStars NJ Allow Real Money Transfers Between Players?

No, real money player-to-player transfers are now allowed due to state gaming regulations.

Does PokerStars NJ Offer Casino Games?

Yes. New Jersey players playing on PokerStars can play a wide variety of casino games. They may choose between slots, table games (like blackjack and roulette,) video poker as well as live casino games.

Does PokerStars NJ Offer Sports Betting?

PokerStars NJ also offers sports betting on its online poker platform.

When Did PokerStars Launch In New Jersey?

PokerStars officially launched its full slate of operations in New Jersey on March 21, 2016.

What Land-Based Casino Did PokerStars Partner With To Launch Its Services In New Jersey?

PokerStars is partnered with the Resorts Casino Hotel of Atlantic City for its license. The partnership was announced way back in 2013 when the regulated online gambling market in New Jersey opened.

PokerStars NJ is authorized and regulated by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.