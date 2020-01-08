888poker has announced its live schedule for 2020, which features further investment into the Spanish market and the sponsorship of the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event for the sixth year in a row.

Seven stops will be scattered across Europe at the flagship 888poker LIVE tour, expanding on what was seen in 2019.

Beyond the usual stops in London and Barcelona, 888poker has expanded their schedule to take in stops in Estonia, Russia and Romania. They will also be in the Spanish capital of Madrid for the first time.