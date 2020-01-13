Partypoker has announced a full live tour schedule for 2020, revealing that a total of $87 million will be guaranteed across Main Event live stops throughout the year.

With little fanfare, the partypoker LIVE website was updated on January 1 with a full slate of live stop dates which cover Europe, South America, the UK and Canada.

Of the 25 events on the list, seven are flagship partypoker events, including the headlining MILLIONS tour, the smaller Grand Prix events, and the Caribbean Poker Party.

The rest of the stops are made up of sponsorships of the World Poker Tour (WPT) and World Series of Poker Circuit (WSOPC) events, the Irish Open, the Eurasian Poker Tour (EAPT), the Triton Super High Roller Series and the French Poker Festival (FPF).

“2019 was a fantastic year for partypoker LIVE and there is much more to come in 2020,” John Duthie, President of partypoker LIVE, told PRO. “Our events cater for players with all levels of bankrolls and we will continue to strive to give the poker community what they want through our own brands and the likes of the WSOP and the WPT.”