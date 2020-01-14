Felipe “Mojave” Ramos, Brazilian poker pro and former PokerStars Team Pro, has signed on as an ambassador for GGPoker.

Ramos joins ex-PokerStars ambassador Daniel Negreanu and high stakes pro Bryn Kenney as a member of the network’s Team Pros, alongside over half a dozen more on the GG Streamers team.

“From his passion for educating poker players from around the world to his exceptional results in some of the biggest tournaments in the game today, GGPoker is thrilled to welcome “Mojave” to Team GGPoker,” a statement on the GGPoker website reads.

“An advocate for the crucial mental element of the sport in which he has built an impressive career in such a short time, his trademark hashtag #pokerlifestyle has not only introduced new players to poker but influenced his peers to rethink and improve their own mental strategy and lifestyle,” it goes on to say.