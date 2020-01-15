Organizers of the World Series of Poker continue to unveil the details for the 51st edition with its piece-by-piece announcements.

As per the latest press release, the schedule for the WSOP Championship events has now been confirmed. For the first time, the WSOP will host a $10,000 buy-in online bracelet event.

In December, WSOP announced the dates for the 51st Annual World Series of Poker and confirmed a dozen events. It will return to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and run from May 26 to July 15. The $10,000 buy-in Main Event is slated to run from July 1.

Last week, WSOP officials announced the dates of another 17 Championship events, bringing the total number of confirmed events to over 30. 16 of these will be spread at the $10,000 buy-in level while the prestigious Players Championship event will once again carry the $50,000 buy-in.

“The Championship Events are always among the most special offered at the WSOP each year,” said WSOP Vice President Jack Effel. “We are proud to be the only tournament series who spreads such an offering and have worked with some of the games most distinguished players this off-season to ensure our schedule and the events themselves align well with where poker is in 2020.”