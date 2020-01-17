888poker has announced Millions Superstorm, a new promotion that culminates in a headlining $1 million-guaranteed Main Event.

In the first new promotional brand from the operator in over a year, Superstorm nevertheless hits many of the same notes as previous big-ticket promotions from the operator: Players are tasked with completing simple daily challenges, from playing tournaments and Blast games and winning a cash game hand with pocket aces, to placing a bet at the casino or sportsbook.

These challenges award two tickets to two separate daily freerolls. There is also a wheel spinner in the lobby which awards prizes.

So far, so standard—it is the same mechanics that make up all the promotions from previous years, including various Grand Hand promotions, Wild Hunt from 2018, Rush Roller before that, and many more.

However, what makes Superstorm unique is its target: all challenges, freerolls and wheel spins ultimately funnel players to the Millions Superstorm, a multi-flight guaranteed tournament scheduled across March with a $1 million-guaranteed prize pool.