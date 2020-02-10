Partypoker has once again refreshed its online satellite system to its live events with the introduction of the new MILLIONS Passport. Worth over $10,000, the Passport is won via phased online satellites and can be used to enter any MILLIONS live stop throughout the year.

The new format, which the operator calls a “flexible satellite package,” has been created thanks to player feedback and is an iteration on previous satellite systems tried out by the operator.

The Passport is valid for 12 months from the time it is won and covers players with buy-ins, VIP accommodation and travel costs as well as entry into exclusive events.