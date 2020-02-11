PokerStars is embarking on a major promotional campaign to award nearly $7 million in Platinum Passes to the 2020 PSPC in Barcelona, Spain over the course of the next several months.

The world leader in online poker is kicking off the drive with a giveaway that will award 21 Platinum Passes over the course of 21 days called Platinum Madness. Actually, there are an additional 21 Platinum Passes that will also be given away in the segregated European market making the promotion twice as impressive.

First teased in a social media post last week, PokerStars will award more than 230 Platinum Passes between now the start of the PSPC (PokerStars Players Championship) on August 20. With just 192 days left until the cards are in the air at PSPC 2020, that works out to more than 1 Platinum Pass awarded per day over the next six months. Factoring in some advance notice to make travel arrangements brings the number closer to 1.3 Platinum Passes per day!

The $7 million in Platinum Passes yet to be awarded is on top of the nearly $3 million that PokerStars has already given away to Platinum Pass winners for the 2020 PSPC.

With “more than 90 Platinum Passes already awarded” and “more than 230 Platinum Passes still to be won,” PokerStars will surpass the 320 Platinum Passes it awarded to the inaugural PSPC in January 2019.

The first-ever PSPC was a resounding success. With a prize pool of more than $26 million from over 1000 entries, the event became the largest $25,000 poker tournament in history. The success of the tournament became even bigger when one of the Platinum Pass winners, Ramon Colillas, went on to take down the event and its $5.1 million first place prize.

Colillas was soon scooped up by PokerStars as a brand ambassador adding even more value to his win.

How to Win a Platinum Pass in the Platinum Madness Giveaway

Like many of the competitions for Platinum Passes to the 2020 PSPC so far, winning a Platinum Pass through the Platinum Madness promotion doesn’t require a high level of poker skill.

Here is how it works:

Opt In to the Platinum Madness promotion through the Challenges Window in the PokerStars client to get your Platinum Madness board

through the Challenges Window in the PokerStars client to get your Platinum Madness board Play real money games to accumulate Stars Rewards Chests

to accumulate Stars Rewards Chests Open the Stars Rewards Chests to reveal dice rolls that will advance you along the path on the board

Landing on PSPC Chests along the path will earn you prizes and a chance to win the Platinum Pass designated to each chest along the path.

Taking a ladder on the board will allow you to reach the end of the path faster where you will find a special PSPC Chest with even bigger prizes and five more Platinum Passes to be won.

Start your Platinum Madness journey before 23:59 ET on February 10 and you will receive a ticket to the Welcome Freeroll on February 11 at 15:00 ET where one more Platinum Pass will be awarded.

But even if you aren’t lucky enough to win the Welcome Freeroll or one of the Platinum Passes in the PSPC Chests, you still have a shot to win your way to Barcelona in the Last Chance Freeroll on March 2 at 15:00 ET. To qualify, just complete the journey on the board before the promotion ends on March 1 and you will receive a ticket.