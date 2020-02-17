High stakes poker player Jordon Drummond has joined partypoker as a member of their Team Online roster.
Drummond owns his own staking and poker coaching site, BBZ Staking, which he founded in 2012.
According to the BBZ Staking website, Drummond has seven years of coaching experience, $10 million in lifetime earnings, and has reached PokerStars Supernova Elite status four times.
“I’m honored and privileged to announce that I’m joining partypoker Team Online,” Drummond said in a statement on the partypoker website. “Working closely with an elite poker site has always been a dream and I can’t wait to partner with the talent there and do my best to serve as a member of Team Online.”