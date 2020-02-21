Partypoker has launched a lucrative new leaderboard promotion for players at all stakes across Hold’em and Pot Limit Omaha tables, encourage high volume play at all cash games.

The promotion launched on February 17. Originally $150,000 weekly was earmarked by the operator, but almost immediately this was increased by another $30,000 with the addition of the micro-stakes leaderboard and other tweaks.

“Players told us they wanted bigger top prizes across the leaderboards and for us to pay less places, so we’ve done as requested and made those changes,” partypoker consultant Rob Yong said via press release. “We’ll review the feedback every week, and work with players to ensure the leaderboards are rewarding for players of all levels.”