888Poker has once again announced that it will be the lead sponsor of the 2020 World Series of Poker (WSOP). It marks the sixth year running the European operator has signed on to sponsor and promote the US live series.

The highly anticipated series this year is scheduled to take place from May 26 to July 14 at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The prestigious Main Event runs from July 1 to 14.

Once again, 888 will be the exclusive official partner of WSOP outside of the US to offer online qualifiers to the WSOP events in the global dot-com market.

“We are very excited to be sponsoring the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas for the sixth year running,” said Guy Cohen, Senior Vice President and Head of B2C at 888 Holdings, in a recent press release.

“We’re proud to be longstanding partners of WSOP, the biggest and most popular poker series in the world, as part of our commitment to make poker more accessible and exciting for our customers who will be able to qualify to the biggest poker event of the year directly from 888poker’s online platform,” Cohen added.