Online poker operator PokerStars has rolled out its Side Bets feature, allowing poker players to place poker-related bets against the house while active at real money poker tables.

PRO exclusively reported that the operator was testing out this feature in January, where it had been spotted for real money in the European and UK poker clients. It is later understood to have been trialed in Russia.

However, until now, only a select cohort of customers had the feature while it was being tested. It appears that PokerStars has now rolled out the feature globally.

It is thought to today be available to all customers on the global dot-com and dot-EU clients, as well as in the UK and on the dedicated Russian client.