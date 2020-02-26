Unibet has launched an Anniversary Prize Drop promotion to celebrate six years operating as an independent online poker room. €90,000 will be given away via prizes dropped randomly at the tables over the next six weeks.
Prizes including HexaPro Tickets, Bonus Points and €100 Supernova Tickets are all up for grabs for cash game players that follow a special parachute icon in the lobby.
There will be 73 prize drops every day. Everyone at a prize table will receive a reward, meaning that approximately 450 players will get a prize each day, and over 18,000 over the course of the promotion.