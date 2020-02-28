Winamax will be running a knockout-exclusive online tournament series, KO Battles, in the segregated Southern European market serving French and Spanish players.

KO Battles guarantees €2 million across 49 bounty-exclusive tournaments. It is understood to be the first time the operator has launch an MTT brand dedicated to the bounty format.

All events will play in the traditional (non-progressive) knockout format, where half the buy-in goes toward the prize pool and the other half goes on the “head” of each player as a bounty. This is awarded in cash to whoever knocks out a player.

In KO Battles, all games will be played in a fast structure—either Semi-Turbo, Turbo or “Deglingo.” This latter format, meaning “crazy” (they are called “Dementes” in Spain), are an ultra-fast format when players start with just 500 chips and blinds increase every two and a half minutes.