Partypoker has revealed details of its first Powerfest series of 2020, slated to run over the last two weeks of March.

$20 million is guaranteed across 145 events offered at low, medium, high, high roller and super high-roller buy-ins. Not every event will be spread across all tiers, but the schedule has still swelled to 488 individual tournaments crammed into a fortnight.

Buy-ins start at 55 cents and go up to $25,500. A mixture of formats including freezeouts, rebuys and the increasingly popular Progressive Knockout (PKO) variant will make up the schedule across No Limit Hold’em and Pot Limit Omaha games.

Further details remain sparse, with more “still to come,” the company stated. However, the full schedule has been deployed in the client, and satellites are already underway.