Less than a week after partypoker improved their cash game leaderboard promotion, it has announced a further wave of changes, increasing the total value to $250,000 weekly.

The operator is now boasting that during March it will be giving away over $1 million via 16 separate leaderboards, split equally across NL Hold’em and PLO, with multiple micro, low, medium and high stakes tiers in each.

A Daily Cash Boom promotion is also running next month that will give away an additional $8,000 daily.

“We’ve listened to all our players, and are investing $1 million a month in leaderboards and have developed the Daily Cash Boom as a new way of rewarding more recreational players via a super-fast all in-or fold tournament structure,” it reads on the partypoker blog.