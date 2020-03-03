The full schedule of the World Series of Poker 2020 is complete. With the announcement last week of the final eight events, it brings the total number of bracelet events across live and online to a historic high of 101.

It represents an increase of 11 events, up from last year’s 90—year-over-year growth of 12%.

Out of the 101 on the 2020 schedule, 14 of those will be played online on the WSOP.com real money online poker platform, available to both New Jersey and Nevada players. The remaining 87 bracelet events will be played out live at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.