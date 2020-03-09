Following the success of partypoker taking its MILLIONS tour online, the operator and the World Poker Tour (WPT) have agreed to host the first-ever WPT Main Event Tour online.

The WPT Online events will be hosted on the partypoker poker platform in May, presumably running alongside the big online tournament series usually held during that period.

As per the partypoker LIVE website, $15 million will be guaranteed across the WPT online events spanning over two weeks from May 10 to 26.

Among the events to be confirmed include the traditional $3300 buy-in WPT Main Tour Event boasting $5 million in guaranteed prize money.

Other events likely to be included are a WPT500 for a buy-in of $530, a $1500 buy-in WPT Deepstacks and a PLO event.

“It gives me a great pleasure to announce that partypoker will be running the first WPT Online ever in the history of the World Poker Tour,” said Rob Yong, partner of GVC, in a video posted on social media. “This will happen in May [with exact] dates to be confirmed.”