Winamax, current market leader for cash game traffic in the regulated Southern European market, has announced the launch of Winamax Stream Gang (WSG) in Spain.

The WSG is comprised of thirteen Spanish poker players that are taking it in turns to stream on the Spanish Winamax Twitch channel every day of the week.

The announcement comes four months after the first incarnation of the WSG that comprises ten French streamers who take it in turns to stream on the primary Winamax Twitch channel.

Winamax operates a single poker network which combines the player pools of France and Spain. The operator also accepts international players onto its Spanish-licensed site and translates its site and software into English and German.

However, it has decided to keep the new Spanish WSG separate from its French counterpart, with a different Twitch channel.