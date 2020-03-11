To date over 20 live poker events have been cancelled due to the global outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

With news of the spread of the outbreak updating by the minute, poker operators with live stops scheduled for the rest of the year are facing tough decisions on whether to allow events to run.

PokerStars, partypoker, the World Poker Tour (WPT), Unibet Poker, 888poker, Triton and Winamax have all been affected. So far, 16 stops in Europe have been cancelled or postponed in March and April, and a further six in Asia.

Only two have been rescheduled for the summer months.