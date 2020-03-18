Two days after the start of partypoker’s flagship online poker series Powerfest, the operator has announced that guarantees across upcoming events will be increased.

In addition, it will be running the Irish Open Online Series on its platform in April. The Irish Poker Open, traditionally a live stop in Dublin, has been canceled due to the coronavirus global pandemic.

“We have increased the guarantees for Powerfest due to both player request and demand,” Managing Director of partypoker Tom Waters told PRO. “Players were asking us to increase guarantees before Powerfest began. Player support over the last few days has been exceptional and therefore we have been able to increase many of the series guarantees as well as the daily specials.”