Online poker operator partypoker has announced that it has partnered with Poker Central to bring their high stakes Poker Masters to the slate of upcoming online events.
Now called the Poker Masters Online, the series, famed for awarding purple jackets to the victors, will run in April on the partypoker platform and will have a guarantee of $15 million across 30 high stakes events.
“We are pleased to be able to give players the chance to continue doing what they love and play the tournament in an online format,” partypoker Managing Director Tom Waters said via press release.