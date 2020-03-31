Growing online poker network GGPoker has implemented a reduction in its tournament rake, just ahead of it revealing the next huge Good Game Series, to kick off this Sunday.

Announced last week, the operator has reduced rake across all guaranteed tournaments from 10% to 8%.

It has also set a rake of just 5% on high rollers and bounty tournaments, which is among the cheapest in the market; it is close to what partypoker has done to their knockout tournaments, removing all rake from the bounty portion of the buy-in.

These player-friendly changes come as part of the operator’s “#stayhome” promotional campaign, encouraging players to play tournaments while playing at home “for safety and fun.” The operator is running $100 freerolls every hour of every day, open even to players who have not yet made a deposit.

Players can play up to one a day, no strings attached. The freerolls started on March 27, and there is no set end date for the promotion.

The rake reduction comes just as the operator has revealed that its next huge Good Game Series will kick off this Sunday. The operator says it is guaranteeing a total of $50 million across the schedule, a staggering amount for an operator of its size.

In terms of the top-line figure, it matches the series that GGPoker ran last September: $50 million guaranteed across three weeks of action.