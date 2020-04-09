PASCOOP from PokerStars PA kicked off on April 4 and is promising players in Pennsylvania $2 million in guarantees across a total of 100 individual tournaments.

PASCOOP will run until April 20, and there is plenty of action scheduled along the way including two Main Events that will play out at the end of the series boasting $200,000 in guaranteed prize money.

As seen in the flagship Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP), events are split into low and high stakes. A mixture of Progressive Knockout (PKO) tournaments, Hyper-Turbo, 8-Max, Turbo and 6-Max are all slated to run over the upcoming weekend.

This weekend between Friday 10 April and Monday 13 April:

26 events will run on PokerStars PA.

4 tournaments play out on Friday.

8 tournaments play out on Saturday.

10 tournaments play out on Sunday and 4 on Monday.

$400,000 will be guaranteed in prize money across these four days.

PASCOOP Special Promotions

Throughout the entire Series, PokerStars is running two promotions as part of its PASCOOP offering.

PASCOOP Main Event Depositor Freeroll

This promotion is available for players who make a minimum of a $30 deposit using the Bonus Code PASCOOP. Once the deposit is made the players will get a ticket for the Main Event Depositor Freeroll that takes place on April 19. The top 50 players of the freeroll will then make their way into the Main Event that starts on April 20.

Second Chance All-in Shootout Freerolls

This promotion is available for any player who gets knocked out of a PASCOOP tournament without reaching the money. PokerStars PA will be crediting players accounts with an All-in Shootout Freeroll ticket, an event which takes place every day until PASCOOP concludes on April 20.

A Closer Look At The PASCOOP Weekend Schedule

Date Time Event Buy-in GTD Friday April 10 19:00 8-Game $200 $17,500 Friday April 10 19:00 8-Game $20 $4,000 Friday April 10 21:00 NLHE [Turbo, Progressive KO] $150 $22,000 Friday April 10 21:00 NLHE [Turbo, Progressive KO] $15 $7,500 Saturday April 11 18:00 NLHE $100 $25,000 Saturday April 11 18:00 NLHE $10 $5,000 Saturday April 11 19:00 NLHE [4-Max] $200 $30,000 Saturday April 11 19:00 NLHE [4-Max] $20 $12,000 Saturday April 11 20:00 NLHE [Turbo, Progressive KO, BigStack Turbo] $150 $25,000 Saturday April 11 20:00 NLHE [Turbo, Progressive KO, BigStack Turbo] $15 $10,000 Saturday April 11 21:00 NLHE [8-Max, Turbo] $50 $12,000 Saturday April 11 21:00 NLHE [8-Max, Turbo] $5 $3,000 Sunday April 12 14:00 NLHE [Marathon] $150 $35,000 Sunday April 12 14:00 NLHE [Marathon] $15 $8,000 Sunday April 12 15:30 NLHE [6-Max, Progressive KO] $50 $22,000 Sunday April 12 15:30 NLHE [6-Max, Progressive KO] $5 $3,000 Sunday April 12 17:00 NLHE [Sunday Special SE] $200 $50,000 Sunday April 12 17:00 NLHE [Mini Special] $20 $15,000 Sunday April 12 19:30 NLHE [8-Max, Progressive KO, Big Antes] $150 $25,000 Sunday April 12 19:30 NLHE [8-Max, Progressive KO, Big Antes] $15 $6,000 Sunday April 12 22:00 NLHE [Hyper-Turbo, Sunday SuperSonic SE] $75 $12,500 Sunday April 12 22:00 NLHE [Hyper-Turbo, Mini SuperSonic] $7.50 $5,000 Monday April 13 19:30 [6-Max, Progressive KO] $200 $20,000 Monday April 13 19:30 NLHE [6-Max, Progressive KO] $20 $5,000 Monday April 13 21:00 PLO [6-Max, Hyper-Turbo] $150 $20,000 Monday April 13 21:00 PLO [6-Max, Hyper-Turbo] $15 $5,000

NJSCOOP Starting This Weekend

The weekend will also see the start of PokerStars’ NJSCOOP, allowing players in the state of New Jersey to also get a piece of the SCOOP pie.

NJSCOOP runs for 17 days from April 11 to 27, and PokerStars NJ is guaranteeing $1.2 million across a total of 96 events (48 high and 48 low).

The two Main Events for NJSCOOP have $125,000 in guaranteed prize money combined.

New Jersey players can also benefit from special promotions that coincide with the series including:

NJSCOOP Main Event Depositor Freeroll with the top 30 finishers winning Main Event seats

with the top 30 finishers winning Main Event seats Daily Second Chance All-In Shootout Freerolls with $1000 in NJSCOOP tickets awarded each day

with $1000 in tickets awarded each day Special Edition $3 buy-in NJSCOOP Spin & Gos awarding Main Event seats

Online Poker On The Up

As Easter plans are on hold for most people around the globe, online poker is seeing a resurgence in all markets, and Pennsylvania is no exception.

Five-year look at global online poker traffic.



In the next couple of days it will set a new high, crossing into 4… https://t.co/0TKJzVUkWb— Nick Jones (@pokerprojones) March 22, 2020

Here you can see how online poker is seeing an uptick due to the effects of the global pandemic that is seeing countries encouraging people to stay at home.

In the dot-com market, PokerStars has upped its guarantee to its Sunday Million weekly tournament to $2.5 million due to the increase in demand, created by more players staying at home and logging on to play online poker.

This is the first time in ten years that the guarantee has been that high.

PASCOOP will conclude on April 20.