888 has announced two new weekly tournaments under the banner Dragon Series. The week-long event, with combined guarantees of $150,000, represent a major step up for the operator in terms of weekly majors. It seeks to compete with similar investment from its primary competitors.

The so-called series is made up of a $100,000-guaranteed Dragon main tournament with a $109 buy-in, and a companion $50,000 Mini Dragon with a $12 buy-in.

These now compliment the operator’s regular Sunday Challenge, its existing weekly major, which guarantees $25,000 with a buy-in of $109. It runs every Sunday.

The Dragon marks a four-times increase over this existing tournament and allows it to tout a six-figure weekly guarantee to compete alongside the GGPoker Masters and the seven-figure guarantees of the PokerStars Sunday Million and partypoker MILLION.