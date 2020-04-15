The Galfond Challenge, a series of high stakes PLO heads up cash games, has made its debut on partypoker, as Run It Once Poker founder Phil Galfond takes on hedge fund manager Bill Perkins.

This is the second installment of the Galfond Challenge. The first played out over 39 days on Galfond’s Run It Once Poker site, concluding on Easter Sunday with a nail-biting win for Galfond that went to the wire.

In what is already considered one of the greatest comebacks in poker history, Galfond won his first Challenge against the anonymous VeniVidi1993, taking his €900k downswing and turning it into a win.

He was losing the challenge for practically the entire 25,000 hands, only to claw into a winning position with less than 200 hands to go.

This time around, Galfond will be taking on Perkins and other players in his “Thirst Lounge,” a Twitch streaming channel set up in 2016 by Perkins that encourages “people to strive for 'bigger and better’ things in life.”

It will take place over a staggering 50,000 hands. However, there is a stop-loss of $400,000 for either party—just 20 buy-ins—that will instantly conclude the challenge. It is very likely the challenge will finish under this scenario than all hands playing out.