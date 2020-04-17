Growing online poker network GGPoker has revealed two surprise announcements back-to-back: A partnership with the World Series of Poker (WSOP) to host an online edition of its Circuit Series, and the signing of former PokerStars and partypoker ambassador Bertrand “ElkY” Grospellier.

No date has been set for the online series, though it is expected to start next month. No schedule has been published yet, but It will consist of “hundreds” of tournaments and will include 18 headline events, the press release states, so it is expected to extend over at least three weeks.

“EklY” Grospellier, a former eSports professional, joins GGPoker after a two-year stint as a partypoker ambassador. Prior to that, he was a long-standing member of PokerStars Team Online.

He is the third big-name ex-PokerStars pro to sign with GGPoker, following Negreanu in November and Ramos in January.

“Team GGPoker continues to go from strength to strength, and having ElkY on board just amplifies this even more,” said Jean-Christophe Antoine, Head of GGPoker, on announcing the ElkY deal. “With a poker and esports legend like ElkY representing our brand, the GGPoker community will be in for a real treat—all I can recommend is to watch this space!”