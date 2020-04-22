Unibet has revealed that the Unibet Online Series (UOS) VIII will be the biggest in the online poker operator’s history, over double the size of previous outings.

€1 million is guaranteed across 132 events. This is the series’ eighth outing and already second this year, with the first running in February.

Qualifiers got underway on April 17 and the series itself will start on May 1.

“I’ve never been more excited for an online poker series,” Unibet Ambassador David Lappin told PRO. “Unibet Poker are catering to all buyin levels and pushing its guarantees far beyond what they have ever had before.”

Lappin also confirmed to PRO that the Unibet Open Tallinn stop will form part of UOS VIII. It is scheduled to take place online between May 24 to 25. With a €1100 buy-in, it represents the “high” Main Event of the series and has double the guarantee of a normal UOS Main Event.

“The Unibet Open Online will be the jewel in the crown. Mark my words, we are going to smash that €200,000 guarantee!” Lappin added.