The Stars Group, parent company of leading online poker room PokerStars, has made the switch from its five-year-old BetStars sports book brand to PokerStars Sports.

The move has been on the cards for six months and is part of the operator’s strategy to build a more cohesive suite of products under the PokerStars name.

The switch, which occurred in the last 24 hours, is global: Sites in the UK, Spain and internationally have redirected from BetStars to PokerStarsSports domains.

Online poker clients have been upgraded to show the new PokerStars Sports logo, and the TSG corporate website has also been updated to reflect the new brand. No press release, at the time of writing, has been issued.

The operator first signaled its plan to move away from the BetStars brand some six months ago. During a Q2 2019 call with investors, CEO Rafi Ashkenazi stated that they were “likely to move away from BetStars and start promoting PokerStars Sports … and then have PokerStars as the master brand.”

“We believe through that we can get more marketing efficiencies,” he added.