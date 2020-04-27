Unibet Poker has suspended all live events for the remainder of the year, moving everything online in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the company has revealed.

In an operation dubbed “IRL to URL,” remaining Unibet Open events for the year, which had yet to be announced, will be “re-homed” within the online poker client, the company told PRO.

It is not clear if future Unibet UK Poker Tour stops will receive the same treatment.

The move has been made so that players can “play an alternative to the live calendar events … without risking lost money on flights or accommodation bookings,” it was stated in a press release Monday.

The operator was early in canceling its Unibet Open Tallinn. Monday’s announcement “is the logical continuation” of its philosophy “of being proactive in the face of adversity,” it was stated.

“We will be doing everything we can to bring the fun and excitement of Unibet Open to the online felt,” Kristoffer Bergvall, Unibet Head of Poker, told PRO.