$25 million will be given away in the month of May on 888poker, the operator has announced.

The total prize money comes through a variety of routes, including guarantees in the XL Inferno series, a variety of promotions, a half-priced “sale” on tournaments and an updated weekly schedule.

The investment into the poker platform is well timed. Players stuck at home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are looking for value, and the online poker space has never been more competitive with guarantees and offers.

“We’re upping the guarantees and slashing buy-ins by up to 50% in popular Sunday tournaments,” it reads in the 888poker magazine. “And, we’re bringing back fan-favorite series like the XL Inferno.”