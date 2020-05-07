GGPoker has announced that high stakes poker pro Fedor Holz will be joining the Team GGPoker roster. Holz’s poker coaching site Pokercode has also formed a partnership with the online poker operator.

It comes after pokerfuse spotted Holz in a GGPoker marketing video last week promoting the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series, spurring rumors of such a deal.

Holz joins Bertrand “ElkY” Grospellier and Boris Becker as the third new GGPoker ambassador in just three weeks. The trio join high stakes pro Bryn Kenny, and recent additions Daniel Negreanu and Felipe Ramos, all part of the burgeoning roster.

“Pokercode is yet another top brand to add to our list of partners,” Head of GGPoker Jean-Christophe Antoine said via press release. “It’s a pleasure to welcome Fedor Holz onto Team GGPoker. His passion for the game and success both live and online is truly impressive. We couldn’t be happier to welcome Fedor and the entire Pokercode community.”

Pokercode is Holz’s new high-cost, high-production video training site that launched last year. Access to the material comes at over $1500. The quality is reminiscent of the Masterclass online education site. Notably, fellow GGPoker ambassador Daniel Negreanu has a poker Masterclass, as does Phil Ivey.