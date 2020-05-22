PokerStars is expected to deploy “Dark Mode” in the coming days to desktop users. It will first come to the UK and EU clients before a wider international rollout, PRO has learned.

As pokerfuse revealed on Thursday, it is thought to be the first time an online poker operator has offered an alternative darker-skinned lobby for users.

The change impacts the lobby where it lists events and tournaments. All other areas remain the same, including settings screens and tournament lobbies.

“It is going live in the UK and EU within the coming days,” a PokerStars spokesperson told PRO. “We will look at converting Dark Mode to other areas. We wanted to be responsive to customer feedback, so in the interest of time we initially focused on the areas where customers spend most of the time.”