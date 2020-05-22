PokerStars has postponed their PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC) until 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the company announced Friday.

In a statement released today, the online poker operator clarified that the event will still take place at the same location, but with a date next year yet to be confirmed. Platinum Passes, of which hundreds have already been awarded, will remain valid for this future event.

“It is with great regret that PokerStars has postponed to 2021,” a statement issued to PRO reads. “The PSPC will still take place at Casino Barcelona, although new dates for 2021 have yet to be confirmed.”

The operator also confirmed today that three other events have been cancelled: Road to PSPC Cannes, Road to PSPC Madrid Torrelodones and Manilla Super Series 14.

“We are of course disappointed, and we sympathise with the players who will have to put their PSPC poker dreams and aspirations on hold until next year,” the statement continues. “However, players can rest assured that we aim to make the event even more special, with extra activities and surprises in the run-up.”

While dozens of poker events—indeed, practically all forms of live entertainment—have been canceled this summer, it is a particular blow to PokerStars, who has been ramping up to PSPC 2020 for a year.

Hundreds of packages, each worth around $30,000, have been awarded to players through a variety of promotions, including special live PSPC tours that started last year and were only just hitting their stride when the pandemic shut down the world.