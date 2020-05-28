PokerStars has launched a new app, Poker DoJo, which comprises a trio of mini poker games designed to help recreational players improve their poker skills.

This is thought to be the first standalone app created by PokerStars that seeks to teach basic poker skills in a gamified way.

The games in Poker DoJo are played for play money only, and it is currently available to download for iOS and Android devices in the UK and US.

A dojo describes a martial arts training room. In this context, the name fits the theme of using the app as a poker training ground for new players looking to hone their skills.

“The games will teach you to recognize and make strong hands, make tough value decisions under pressure, and test your courage when the big all-in decision comes flying at you,” the announcement blog post reads.