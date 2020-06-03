GGPoker is switching to a real names system on its high stakes “VIP” tables, PRO has learned.

It follows on from a rollout of the system on partypoker over the last year, first introduced at high stakes and invite-only tables, later to private “home” games and various MTT series.

A message shown to GGPoker players active on VIP tables over the last two weeks states that they must through real name verification. Once complete, players’ names are switch from their alias to their real name on display at the tables.

VIP games are maintained in a separate tab in the client, where NL, PLO, and Short Deck games with stakes of $25/$50 up to $200/$400 are listed. There are also password-protected tables, including those for Kings Casino, which have no max buy-in.