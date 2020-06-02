With the record-breaking SCOOP 2020 barely in the rear-view mirror, online poker giant PokerStars has planned a new Summer Series in the dot-com market, with $25 million guaranteed across 151 events.

It marks for a debut of the brand in the dot-com market, which until now had only been deployed in New Jersey. However, with the success of Winter Series in December, it is not too surprising the operator is running an equivalent on the other side of the year.

What is more surprising is the timing of the series and its stature. The tournament runs for two weeks and starts this Sunday; players barely have time to catch their breath after SCOOP before diving into a new wave of tournaments. Satellites starting as low as 55 cents are already underway.

Traditionally, online poker enters the doldrums in June, with warmer summer weather pulling players away from tables. Most operators steer clear of any series; even for the mighty PokerStars, between SCOOP and WCOOP it will usually keep its head relatively low. Last year, if filled out June with a mid-sized UFC KO Series; the July slot is normally filled with the small-stakes MicroMillions.