WSOP.com and GGPoker have revealed an extension of their partnership to run a new series, World Series Poker Online, this summer on WSOP.com in Nevada and New Jersey and on the GGPoker Network in international markets.

In an unprecedented move for the operator in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, 85 official WSOP bracelets will be awarded in the online series. For the first time, players outside the United States will be able to compete for a coveted bracelet.

A full schedule has not been published, but it promises to be “one of the largest tournament series of all time,” and will offer players “massive prize pools” and “unprecedented media coverage” for an online series, Monday’s press release states.

It kicks off on Wednesday, July 1 on the WSOP.com North American network, spanning New Jersey and Nevada. The series will run for a month, with 31 bracelet events—one per day—scheduled.

The network runs on a software platform powered by 888 Holdings, and shares liquidity with 888poker’s own New Jersey online poker room.

The news comes as a formal conformation on what appears to be accidentally leaked information that appeared on the WSOP.com website over the weekend. For a brief period, a schedule for “2020 WSOP Online” was posted; he information was soon withdrawn from the website.

What is new, and even more surprising, is the “international events” schedule, which will be hosted on up-and-coming online poker network GGPoker.

This portion of the series starts on July 19 and runs through to September 6, a 50-day period. The schedule has not been released—it will be done on a “rolling basis,” the company stated—but with 85 bracelets to be given out in total and 31 earmarked for WSOP.com, this leaves 54 to be distributed on GGPoker. This translates to a rate of just over one bracelet event per day.