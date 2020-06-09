WSOP announced massive news on Monday that a total of 85 bracelets will be given out online this summer. This was in response to the global pandemic outbreak that caused the postponement of the live series that was due to take place from May 26.

The WSOP online bracelet events will be held across two platforms including the GGPoker network, making it the first time that players outside the US will be able to compete for WSOP gold bracelet events.

A total of 54 bracelet events will be held on the GGPoker network starting July 19, with at least one running every day until September 6.

The remaining 31 bracelet events will be awarded every day in July on the WSOP.com platform for players located within New Jersey and Nevada. Pennsylvania online poker players, along with those in Delaware will not be able to participate in this historic event.

“It wouldn’t be Summer without WSOP,” said Ty Stewart, Executive Director of the World Series of Poker. “While we are thrilled to be reopening our venues and optimistic about future offline events, we couldn’t be more excited about deepening our relationship with GGPoker and watching some history unfold online this summer.”

Highlights of the WSOP .com Online Bracelet Events 2020 Schedule

The WSOP 2020 online campaign officially kicks off on July 1 on the WSOP.com North American network, spanning New Jersey and Nevada.

Throughout the month of July, there will be one bracelet event scheduled to run every day at 3 PM PDT.

Buy-ins are well represented across the schedule, starting with a $400 price point and going up to $3200. A majority of them are No Limit Hold’em but there will also be a few Pot-Limit Omaha events.

Popular live events like The BIG 500, Monster Stack, and Summer Saver are also part of the 2020 WSOP online bracelet event schedule with price points of $500 and $600. There is also a No Limit Hold’em Senior’s Event for a buy-in of $500.

Other headlining events include the $1000 buy-in NLHE Freezeout on Sunday, July 5, a $3200 buy-in NLHE High Roller on Tuesday, July 14, a $500 buy-in PLO event on Monday, July 20, and the $1000 NLHE Championship event on Friday, July 31, the final day of the series.

A total of four events will be played in freezeout format, while other events will allow re-entries up to 2 or 3 times, depending on the event.

A leaderboard with $100,000 in added prize money will be shared between the top performers across all the online bracelet events.

Satellites to online bracelet events will be available for as low as $1.

In fact, the first batch of satellites has already been deployed, kicking off this Sunday, June 14 and giving away seats to WSOP online bracelet events with buy-ins of $500 and $1000.

WSOP.com Online Bracelet Events Direct Satellites Schedule June 14:

$30 buy-in direct satellite giving away 10 seats to any $500 WSOP Online Bracelet Event

$50 buy-in direct satellite giving away 5 seats to any $1000 WSOP Online Bracelet Event

Both the satellites will be played in a rebuy and add-on format.

As per the press release, a select number of online bracelet events will be streamed with cards up on a delay on PokerGO. Lon McEachern and Norman Chad are expected to be involved in the live streams. There will also be coverage of the virtual bracelet ceremonies and interviews.

The full schedule for the WSOP.com Online Bracelet Events can be found below

Poker 🐐 @RealKidPoker thoughts on today’s WSOP Online announcement https://t.co/hyZvlFBdjs— WSOP (@WSOP) June 08, 2020

Key Information About WSOP .com Online Bracelet Events:

A total of 31 online bracelet events scheduled

scheduled One bracelet event scheduled to run daily from July 1 until July 31

Buy-ins range from $400 to $3200

Average buy-in: $757

Total buy-ins across 31 events: $23,454

Total Hold’em Events: 27

Total Omaha Events: 4 including 2 PLO8 events

including 2 PLO8 events Total Freezeouts: 4

Direct satellites to kick off on Sunday, June 14

FAQs on WSOP .com Online Bracelet Events 2020

When will the WSOP Online Bracelet Events be Held on WSOP .com?

WSOP online bracelet events will be held on WSOP.com from July 1 to July 31, with one bracelet event scheduled every day.

How Many WSOP Online Bracelet Events are Scheduled on WSOP .com?

A total of 31 online bracelet events are on offer with buy-ins ranging from $400 to $3200.

30 of these events are open to all, but one is available to senior players only. The senior’s event takes place on Thursday, July 30.

Who Can Play These Online Bracelet Events?

Anyone located within the US states of New Jersey and Nevada can play online bracelet events on WSOP.com. Since WSOP.com doesn’t operate in Delaware on its own, players from Delaware will not be able to participate in these events.

Similarly, Pennsylvania players will have to wait as WSOP.com is still waiting for approval in the Keystone State. It is unlikely that WSOP online bracelet events will be available to players in Pennsylvania this year.

Is WSOP .com Running Satellites to Online Bracelet Events?

Satellites to these online bracelet events on WSOP.com will be available for buy-ins starting as low as $1.

At the time of writing, the operator has deployed two direct satellites scheduled to run on Sunday, June 14. They are available for buy-ins of $30 and $50, giving away seats to $500 and $1000 WSOP online bracelet events, respectively.

Will the Online Bracelet Events Be Played as Freezeouts or Re-entries?

A total of four online bracelet events out of 31 will be played as freezeouts. The remaining bracelet events will allow up to 2 or 3 re-entries depending on the events.

Will There be a Leaderboard to Accompany the Online Bracelet Events?

Yes, WSOP.com will offer $100,000 in additional prize money to the top performers across all eligible online bracelet events.

Will Players From Outside of the US be Able to Compete for Online Bracelet Events?

WSOP is running a separate series for players outside of the US thanks to its partnership with GGPoker.

This means that for the first time players outside the US will be able to compete in WSOP online bracelet events.

Online bracelet events on the GGPoker network will take place from July 19, with one running daily until September 6.

Is the WSOP 2020 Still Scheduled for the Fall?

Yes, the organizers for the World Series of Poker are still planning to run the live series in the fall. However, there is no confirmation of the dates or the schedule yet.

WSOP .com Online Bracelet Events 2020 Schedule