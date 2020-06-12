The World Poker Tour and partypoker have once again teamed up to host a WPT event online—but this time, on the partypoker US network.

The network is made up of its own poker room, partypoker NJ, along with Borgata and BetMGM, all sharing the same player pool in New Jersey.

The first-ever WPT Online Poker Open on the partypoker US network takes place on June 28. It is a single tournament with multiple phases and paths to entry, and comes with a $300,000 guarantee, the biggest in the network’s history. It costs $400 to buy-in directly on the final day.

“WPT and partypoker US Network are coming together to provide the New Jersey network of online players the opportunity to compete in a world-class event and take part in a familiar WPT experience,” said Angelica Hael, VP of Global Tour Management for the World Poker Tour.

“We look forward to our first event with partypoker US Network and a great start to a long-term partnership,” she added.