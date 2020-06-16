Unibet has released a new set of promotions to usher in the start of summer.
A slate of four promotions are currently on offer to poker players. A football-themed European Bounty Cup started on June 12 and runs until July giving away €14,000; a special low-stakes freeroll with Unibet Ambassador Ian Simpson is also running.
These new promotions supplement the Unibet King of Flips and Hexapro Daily races that have been underway since late May and conclude this week. In total, the online poker operator is giving away around €75,000 to players across June and into July.