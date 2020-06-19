Winamax has announced a new online poker series called Summer Shots, with €1 million guaranteed across 53 events over a week in early July.

This is the first time Winamax has used the Summer Shots brand, channeling something of a beach-cocktail-hour vibe. It is reminiscent of the operator’s SISMIX live brand.

Each event is played out as a “vanilla” one-day tournament, with just one rebuy permitted and no multiple Day 1 phases. A wide variety of formats are on the schedule, from knockouts and Win-The-Button along with the operators unique hyper-fast Deglingos format and its novelty “Show One” game.

The full slate of Winamax’s poker games are represented: Razz, Stud, Hi and Hi-Lo PLO with 4 or 5 cards, Stud and Stud Hi-Lo, HORSE and other mixed rotation games are all in the lineup.

A €200,000 KO Main Event rounds out the series with a buy-in of €50.

“Our goal was to propose an alternative to the 'classic’ Winamax Series schedule at a time of the year where players are more inclined to enjoy spending time outside with theirs friends than grinding long hours,” Aurélien Guiglini, Head of Poker at Winamax, told PRO.

“We wanted the Summer Shots to be accessible (small buy-ins), diversified (lots of rare formats), and limited in time (only 8 days, and no flight tournaments),” he went on to say.