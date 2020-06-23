The Poker Masters Pot Limit Omaha (PLO) Series is underway on the partypoker online poker platform. The Series runs until June 29 and guarantees $10 million across 30 events.
It is the third time that Poker Central has partnered with partypoker in as many months to bring their events online and the first time the pair have run a PLO-exclusive tournament series.
“Partnering with partypoker for our recent online tournaments … has proven to be a great success,” said J.R. McCabe, Chief Business Officer of Poker said via press release.