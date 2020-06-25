Partypoker has implemented more changes to its Cash Game Leaderboards promotion, with prizes now paid out on a daily basis.

Since June 15, the Cash Game Leaderboards from partypoker has been paying out up over $36,000 every day. Previously, the race was weekly.

The sixteen leaderboards remain mostly untouched, with prize money split evenly between No-Limit Hold’em and Pot-Limit Omaha. There are eight leaderboards for each game to cover almost every buy-in level.

However, rather than players needing to commit to a whole week to win a cash prize, all races now last just a day. After the 24 hour period is up, the prizes—which total $250 on microstakes leaderboards and up to $5650 for the high buy-in leaderboards—will be given out and point tallies are reset.

“We’re excited to offer cash game and fast forward players a daily leaderboard promotion, following the great success we’ve seen with our daily SPINS and Sit & Go leaderboards,” partypoker Managing Director Tom Waters said via blog post.

“We think this makes partypoker more fun, as players no longer have to grind for a whole week to win leaderboard prizes, and we are opening up leaderboards to a whole new range of players,” he went on to say.